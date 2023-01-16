Western Advocate

Bathurst Meals on Wheels wants to do something about eye-watering energy bills

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated January 17 2023 - 9:25am, first published January 16 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Meals on Wheels manager Sarah Thomas and president Donald Alexander.

AN extensive new solar system is on the to-do list for Bathurst Meals on Wheels now that the organisation is going to replace two ageing freezers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.