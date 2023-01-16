AN extensive new solar system is on the to-do list for Bathurst Meals on Wheels now that the organisation is going to replace two ageing freezers.
The organisation received just over $100,000 worth of good news last week when it was successful in an application for NSW Government funding for a new large scale freezer and a planetary mixer (a cooking tool).
Asked about the next project that she would like to complete, manager Sarah Thomas had no hesitation.
"We would love to put on a much larger solar system," she said.
The Bathurst Meals on Wheels site (in the industrial area off Bradwardine Road) does already have a solar system, but it is small and "is 12 or 13 years old now, so it's not running at its full capacity", Ms Thomas said.
The organisation's energy costs are up to $72,000 a year, she said, which comes on top of $1 million last financial year for food purchases and a quarter of a million dollars for packaging.
Ms Thomas said the organisation would look out for grants that are available to reduce energy costs, but otherwise, "we might have to just look at paying it [the cost of the solar system] off".
"It's definitely something that we need to address regardless," she said of the organisation's energy bills.
In terms of other future plans, Ms Thomas said Bathurst Meals on Wheels is looking "to expand into a more private operation as well".
"Mums and dads, business people, whoever is needing an extra meal is going to be able to buy a meal, for a little bit more than what our clients are paying, but that extra money will then come back into the business, into Meals on Wheels, and we're going to be able to do more charitable services with that extra funding," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Ms Thomas said Bathurst Meals on Wheels had been knocked around - as were many organisations - by the pandemic and has faced other challenges.
"We sort of lost about 25 per cent of our volunteer base; we haven't recouped that," she said.
"Prices have gone through the roof for all of our packaging, ingredients, petrol.
"There's no area, really, that hasn't experienced increased prices.
"We did have a price increase in September. We actually had a few clients who rang up and said 'I can't believe you haven't done it sooner' or 'I can't believe it wasn't more'.
"So we have been able to maintain the prices at a good level for the clients."
Those looking to volunteer, either for local deliveries or further afield (Bathurst Meals on Wheels, as a production kitchen, also supplies meals to other organisations using a truck, for which only a class C licence is required), are asked to contact Maddy on 6331 8231.
"There is a constant turnover because our volunteers are ageing," Ms Thomas said. "The average age of our volunteers isn't too different to the average age of our clients.
"We would love to bring some younger people in, but that's obviously hard for a lot of people who are working full time."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.