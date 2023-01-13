RUGBY Union's narrow loss to Orange CYMS last round has dropped them outside of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket top four but Oliver Newton tried his hardest to prevent it.
Newton's effort of 69 against the red-hot CYMS almost got his side home but the Bathurst club ended up 14 runs shy of their target of 211.
Rugby's attention now turns towards another challenging contest away to Cavaliers this Saturday at Riawena Oval in the last one-day game of the season.
Newton said it was great to put together a half century for his side against a tough opponent.
"It was great fun. It's good to finally stick around for a bit longer and get some scores on the board," he said.
"This year feels like it's been my best one to date. I've taken some advice from blokes on the team and it's paying off, so that's nice.
"It feels like it's all starting to click."
Newton's season-high effort last round wasn't just some one-off moment.
He's been one of the most consistent performers with the willow for Rugby this campaign.
His first solid knock came in round two with an unbeaten 38 against Centennials Bulls before he found his first half century of the season, a 66 not out, in round five against ORC.
Newton's other decent start came in round seven against Orange City where he scored 37.
Rugby's batting lineup have all enjoyed their share of great individual moments, and one of their best team performances was in their crushing victory over Orange City.
Newton believes the team are capable of another performance like that when it all comes together.
"I'd say we've still got a fair bit of improvement in us," he said.
"I don't think we're far off playing a complete game of cricket and we can beat any team on our day.
"Over the past few years we've had some great games against Cavs, most of them being close. I think it'll be a good game, and hopefully we end up on top."
In other matches this round St Pat's Old Boys face City Colts at Morse Park 1, Centrals face CYMS at Wade Park and ORC hosts Orange City at George Park 1.
Bathurst City has the bye.
