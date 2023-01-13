Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rugby Union's Oliver Newton chases another strong game for his side in BOIDC clash away to Cavaliers

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
January 13 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oliver Newton led the way for Rugby Union in last round's game with CYMS. Picture by Anya Whitelaw.

RUGBY Union's narrow loss to Orange CYMS last round has dropped them outside of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket top four but Oliver Newton tried his hardest to prevent it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.