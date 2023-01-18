THE announcement late last year was welcomed, but it might be a while yet before walkers and cyclists have dedicated access over the Fish River near O'Connell.
Bathurst MP and Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway were at the Fish River bridge - south-east of Bathurst and just north of O'Connell - in October last year to make the announcement that the crossing would be upgraded.
They said the NSW Coalition was committed to designing and building a bridge to provide pedestrian and cyclist access.
The current bridge, built in 1984, has no shoulder or path and provides the most direct route between O'Connell Public School and the village of O'Connell.
The Western Advocate asked Transport for NSW whether there had been any progress with the O'Connell bridge project in the months since and about the possible next steps.
"Plans to provide safer pedestrian and cyclist access over the Fish River at O'Connell are continuing," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"The NSW Government is funding $500,000 for project development, including detailed design work for the bridge.
"Project development will include all necessary assessments such as geotechnical, environmental, Indigenous and non-Indigenous heritage, and hydrology assessments."
The spokesperson did, however, emphasise that the $500,000 funding is for project development only.
"Construction of the bridge is not yet funded," the spokesperson said.
Elsewhere in the region, the reopening of the bridge across the Coxs River on the McKanes Falls Road between Lithgow and Oberon has been welcomed by Oberon mayor Mark Kellam.
"This way [to get between Oberon and Lithgow] is probably safer and less damaging to cars than the most common route, and a lot quicker than going via Bathurst and the Great Western Highway," Cr Kellam said.
The upgrade included replacing old timber elements with new timber and new heritage sympathetic materials to strengthen the bridge while still retaining the appearance and design of the original bridge.
