NSW Government still working on plans to provide a better bridge at O'Connell, but construction not yet funded

Updated January 18 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
Oberon mayor Mark Kellam, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway and Bathurst MP and Deputy Premier Paul Toole with O'Connell locals at the announcement last year.

THE announcement late last year was welcomed, but it might be a while yet before walkers and cyclists have dedicated access over the Fish River near O'Connell.

