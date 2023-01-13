THE Bathurst Swim Club carnival makes the return to its traditional mid-January home when the event takes place this Sunday at the Manning Aquatic Centre.
The carnival went ahead in December of 2021 in its previous iteration and now jumps into its usual spot, retaining its spot as the first major event in the region for the new year.
Bathurst Swim Club head coach Emilie Miller said it's a great time for swimmers and their families every time the home carnival rolls around.
"It's always exciting when you get to race on your home turf where you always train. That's always great for our kids, and they usually race really well in that environment," she said.
"It ends up being a really fun day because friends, parents and grandparents can all come down and watch them.
"With that comes a really big team. We'll have 35 down there, which is awesome.
"Coaches will have their work cut out on Sunday. There's a lot of events and a lot of kids but we'll be up for it. It's really exciting."
Bathurst Swim Club's previous major event was the State Age Championships in the week before Christmas, where the team's top senior swimmers came home with several personal bests.
The home event comes at the perfect time for those looking to gain qualifying times for bigger events further into the season.
With the Mountains and Plains Carnival coming up in a few weeks' time it's also a great chance to try and lower personal bests in a competitive environment.
"Mountains and Plains is on the 4th and 5th of February in Lithgow so this is an opportunity for our kids to see where they are at early on in the season. We're building towards bigger things later in the season but it's nice to have that target meet to look forward to," Miller said.
"Our squad are training through this meet, knowing that we have Mountains and Plains in a few weeks, and then there's Country Championships following that as well. Some of our senior guys will be targeting nationals later into the year as well.
"There's kids in our squad still chasing qualifying times for country and for nationals, plus junior state later in the year.
"For some of our senior guys who already have those times the pressure is off and they can focus on getting some skills right and implement some of those things we've been putting into their training over the last few weeks."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.