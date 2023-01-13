Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst Swimming Carnival will welcome competitors from Central West and beyond

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
January 14 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bathurst Swim Club carnival makes the return to its traditional mid-January home when the event takes place this Sunday at the Manning Aquatic Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.