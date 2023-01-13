THEY'RE coming thick and fast now.
When Bathurst recorded 31.8 degrees late last month, it was not only the hottest day of 2022 but also the hottest day of the current and the previous summer.
Less than three weeks later, though, and the new mark for the two summers has already been eclipsed.
After hitting 31.7 degrees on Tuesday this week, Bathurst zoomed to 33 degrees on Thursday and another 33-degree day is forecast for next Wednesday as part of a run of 10 straight days of temperatures 30 degrees and above.
Bathurst's minimum of 15.5 degrees this morning was also the hottest overnight temperature for this summer so far - only just bettering the 15.2 degrees on December 30.
It's still a long way short, though, of last summer's hottest overnight temperature - 18.5 degrees on February 2, 2022.
Around the region, Orange got to 30.5 degrees on Thursday, Mudgee reached 35.1 degrees and Dubbo 37.8 degrees - that city's fourth day in a row of temperatures over 36 degrees.
A storm that passed over Bathurst on Thursday night brought rain but also complications when lightning struck a power pole, knocking out the electricity for 1293 homes and businesses and starting a grass fire.
It followed a fire by the Mitchell Highway on Wednesday afternoon.
