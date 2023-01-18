Western Advocate
Court

Michael Partelle convicted in Bathurst Local Court after making dog live in its own faeces

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
January 19 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police say they opened door at Kelso home to reveal a layer of faeces several inches deep

A MAN who forced a 12-year-old dog to live in its own faeces at a home in Bathurst has been fined thousands of dollars by the court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.