BIG Childcare's Super Summer has seen children from several public schools in the area participating in fun activities over the school holidays.
Children have been treated to trips to the Bathurst Aqua Park, a bake-off day, a picnic with ducks, a Lego party, a slime day and a trip to the Bathurst Aquatic Centre.
And, on Friday, January 13, kids had the privilege of attending a Reptile Show incursion, run by Lee Webley from Australian Wildlife Displays.
"The kids are all getting an amazing experience with lots of native animals," Ms Webley said.
"So we've got things from lizards and snakes, to crocodiles and bugs."
The show was an instant hit with the kids, and they got to experience touching a variety of animals including; a ringtail possum, a tawny frogmouth, a blue-tongue lizard, and even a baby saltwater crocodile and a 12-year-old olive python.
The show was all about teaching children the importance of Australian wildlife.
"I get the opportunity to share my love and passion about conservation and nature with the kids, so that hopefully they will develop a passion for conservation and nature and maybe protect it too," Ms Webley said.
The Super Summer care will continue over the coming weeks, with even more exciting activities planned before the commencement of the school year.
An inflatable day, gymnastics, a day on the farm, a colour run, a trip to the movies, a messy play day and Australia Day fun are all on the agenda.
