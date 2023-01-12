Night asphalting is latest phase of work on highway widening on Bathurst's outskirts

TRAFFIC control and intermittent stopping will be in place during night asphalting work on the edge of Raglan as part of the widening of the Great Western Highway.
Transport for NSW says the "essential upgrade work" will start from this Sunday, January 15.
It says workers will be asphalting on the highway between PJ Moodie Memorial Drive and east of Ceramic Avenue.
"The work will be carried out at night to minimise traffic disruptions," a traffic alert from Transport for NSW said.
"Work hours will be 6pm-6am from Sunday to Friday and the work is expected to take eight nights over a two-week period to complete.
"Traffic control, intermittent stopping and a 40km/h speed limit will be in place during work hours. Motorists should allow up to five minutes of extra travel time during this work."
The asphalting is the latest phase of work on the upgrade to the Great Western Highway from Kelso to east of Raglan.
Transport for NSW says the upgrade will create two lanes in both directions from Ashworth Drive to Napoleon Street and two lanes eastbound and one lane westbound from Napoleon Street to the east of Ceramic Avenue.
As well, there will be new turning paths at highway intersections and traffic lights at the PJ Moodie Memorial Drive intersection.
Work on the project started in January 2021 and is expected to be finished by December this year.
