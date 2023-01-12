Western Advocate

Night asphalting is latest phase of work on highway widening on Bathurst's outskirts

Updated January 13 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New and old lanes at Raglan last month.

TRAFFIC control and intermittent stopping will be in place during night asphalting work on the edge of Raglan as part of the widening of the Great Western Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.