'I'm not an aggressive person': Woman breaches court orders by getting into a fight over cleaning

PUNCHING, kicking and screaming was how a woman behaved after a heated argument about cleaning broke out at a Bathurst home, a court has heard.
Jayanna Bree Whybrow, 22, of Grimes Street, Windradyne, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court of common assault and contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
According to court documents, Whybrow was at the victim's residence cooking dinner about 5pm on May 10 last year when she was asked to clean the kitchen when she had finished.
Whybrow put a frying pan into the kitchen sink with hot water for it to soak when the victim - who is a protected person in an AVO against Whybrow - noticed the pan had been burned and damaged.
The court heard a verbal argument began between the pair before Whybrow - who was on a criminal court order at the time of the offence - walked to a bedroom while continuing to abuse the victim, who had followed her out of the kitchen.
Whybrow, in what police described as "a fit of rage", kicked and punched the victim numerous times and screamed "you (expletive) (expletive)".
The victim slapped Whybrow in the face and told her to leave, as was heard in open court.
Whybrow called police, who arrived a short time later and saw her sitting outside on the road.
Police said they went and asked Whybrow what had happened when she claimed the victim hit her in the head with a frying pan four times which caused her to flee. Police however didn't see any injuries that collaborated with this version.
Police said they then went and spoke with the victim, who showed "a great deal of remorse" when they admitted to slapping Whybrow in the face. The person - who gave a version of events - said they did it because of the assault and verbal abuse.
Whybrow spoke with police again and gave a different version, where she alleged the victim held her down on the bed and "bashed into her". Police noticed Whybrow didn't have the injuries that would align with this claim either.
Police said they asked Whybrow about the assault of the victim and she said "I only bashed into him because he bashed into me".
NSW Ambulance were called to the location to take Whybrow to Bathurst Base Hospital for assessment.
Whybrow said during sentencing she had "nothing to tell" as Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis considered a penalty which had been "going up the scale".
"There's one common person in the charges and that's you," Magistrate Ellis said to Whybrow.
"I'm starting to get really worried you need some extra help.
"I'm not an aggressive person, I only do it when I'm threatened," Whybrow replied.
Whybrow was placed on an 18-month community correction order and must undertake 100 hours of unpaid community service work.
