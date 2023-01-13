JOE Fixter and Ike Eggleton are set to lead the CSU Mungals into their second Woodbridge Cup campaign after the pair were named as co-coaches for the 2023 season.
The duo were announced as the new coaches just ahead of the club's pre-season, which gets underway on Tuesday, and it begins a year where the Mungals have their sights set on a return to the finals.
The move across to the Woodbridge Cup was a shock to the system for a side who had been untouchable in the old Mid West Cup competition, where they'd won seven straight premierships.
CSU showed they were right up for the challenge as they finished fourth in the 12-team competition, although they were knocked out of the finals series with successive defeats.
What will give Fixter, Eggleton and the team confidence that they can be back there again is the large number of players who have already signalled their intent to return for another year on the field.
Fixter and Eggleton are in their third and second years with the CSU club respectively and they've each had the chance to see how the club's developed in their move to a new environment.
Fixter said it will be exciting to see what the Mungals can learn from their debut Woodbridge season.
"We came into it last year not knowing many of the teams, and it's a lot stronger league tag competition compared to what they'd been playing in before," he said.
"The league tag is leaps and bounds above Mid West, and they're coming into this season for the first time in a long time having not won a premiership the year before. That was hard for them but it was a great learning experience.
"The girls will be hungry to get back in there and have another good crack."
The Mungals would end up winning eight of their 14 regular season games last year.
They got off to a brilliant start in the new competition by taking out three of their first four matches - including a win over eventual premiers Grenfell.
Even before the university semester gets underway Fixter said there's been strong support from those who were part of last year's season.
"We're not too sure what numbers we'll be getting from our first years until uni gets back, and I know we've lost a couple of our senior players and fourth year students who have moved on," he said.
"We'll have a fair few returners - at least 10 to 11 at this stage. Grace Farmilo, who made the Woodbridge Cup side last year and is an excellent player, will be back for her third year.
"There's a couple of second year players, like Lily Meldrum and Millie Smith, who played great in their first seasons. Hannah Meier's another strong second year player we'll have. A lot of those first year players we gained last year have decided to stick around.
"They were keeping up with the best of the teams last year so I'd expect that they'll be capable of doing that again."
