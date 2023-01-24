Bathurst asked to put a bat at the door to honour a humble, remarkable trailblazer

BATS out, Bathurst.
As the city mourns one of the nation's trailblazing sportswomen, members of the community are being asked to put their bats out in her honour.
Norma Johnston (nee Whiteman), who was Australia's oldest living Test cricketer, died on Monday, January 9.
Tributes have since flowed for the talented all-rounder who played seven Tests for Australia between 1948 and 1951.
Among the tributes was one from Cricket NSW chief executive officer Lee Germon.
He praised Johnston both for what she did as a player and for continuing to increase female participation in cricket once she retired.
Johnston made her NSW debut in season 1946-47 and then became the 27th woman to be capped for Australia.
She made her Australian debut on March 20, 1948 against New Zealand and went on to score 151 Test runs at an average of 25.16 and took 22 wickets at 17.26 with her right-arm fast bowling.
A Bathurst native, Johnston will be farewelled at a service at the Bathurst Crematorium this Friday, January 27, where she will be remembered as one of the city's sporting greats.
Amanda Wilding, who was Johnston's neighbour and close friend for 26 years, said it would be nice to honour the sportswoman's passing in some way given her enormous contribution.
That's why Mrs Wilding came up with the idea of 'bats out, Bathurst'.
She is asking people to place a cricket bat, hockey stick or golf club at their front door on Friday, January 27, the day of Johnston's funeral, to honour her legacy.
Mrs Wilding described Johnston as a remarkable person.
She recalled the time when she first found out her neighbour had played Test cricket for Australia.
"Alan [Mrs Wilding's husband] and I were down there having a drink with her ... and we spotted the baggy green ... on the shelf, mind you," Mrs Wilding said.
"It was just sitting there in a special box that her husband had made.
"And we went ... 'Is that a baggy green?'.
"And she just said 'Yeah'.
"We asked if we could get it out and have a look at it, and Norma said 'Absolutely'.
"I said to her ... 'Oh my goodness, you were number 27 in Australia?'.
"And she said 'Yeah, yeah, yep'. She was just so humble and matter-of-fact."
Mrs Wilding said she loved nothing more than to hear stories of Johnston's sporting adventures.
"But the only time that Alan and I could get a lot out of Norma was when the three of us would sit on her veranda and have a little ginger wine, as she loved, or a little port, or we would get her onto the bubbles and we would coax stories out of Norma about her amazing life representing Australia," she said.
"What Norma did for women and girls, just to empower women; she was amazing."
In addition to her cricket prowess, she was also a talented hockey player and golfer.
"We got Norma talking one day and all of a sudden she pipes up and mentions she had represented NSW [in hockey] and was also picked to go in the Australian team to travel to New Zealand," Mrs Wilding said.
"For some reason, she never got there. The team never went, but she was selected."
Johnston was equally talented on the golf course.
She was the women's club champion at Bathurst Golf Club in 1967, 1990 and again in 1995.
She was also the Bathurst Women's Open winner and winner of the Blair Athol Cup in 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971 and 1981. She was the women's foursomes champion (playing with different partners) in 1970, 1984, 1987, 1989 and 1991, and landed a hole-in-one in 1987 and again in 2005.
In 1995, she was the Western Districts Ladies' Golf Association Champion of Champions.
Johnston will be farewelled on January 27 at 11am at the crematorium and a wake will follow at Bathurst Golf Club.
Mrs Wilding said she hopes people will put their bats and sticks out the front of their homes on that day in her memory.
"I wanted to do it because of Norma being the person she was ... the trailblazer, empowering women and supporting the community with her Meals on Wheels and mentoring on the sporting fields," she said.
"I'd love it if everyone could put a cricket bat, hockey stick or golf club near their front door. I think that would be an amazing tribute."
She is hoping people also share their images on Facebook with the hashtag #getyourbatsoutbathurst.
