IN 2022, a development application was lodged to demolish Bathurst Showground's historic Prior Pavilion, but now the aging structure is set to be restored instead.
The pavilion, named after Ern Prior, has been closed due to structural integrity issues and was set to be knocked down for that reason, along with the enormous cost to carry out restoration works.
But now the NSW Government has come to the rescue.
It will provide $410,788 through its Crown Reserves Improvement Fund to allow for the structural remediation works.
This will see the pavilion carefully taken apart and made structurally sound, with the timber walls expected to then be put back into their original position.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole was pleased to make the announcement alongside the representatives of the Bathurst Showground Land Manager and descendants of Mr Prior.
"This building itself was built back in 1952. There's a lot of history here," he said.
"It's been used as part of the cattle pavilion down at the Bathurst Showground and this investment is going to ensure that it's restored back to its former glory and can be used here in this particular site once again."
The restoration of the pavilion is the outcome the Prior family had been hoping for.
They were vehemently opposed to the demolition and replacement of the pavilion that the 2022 DA had proposed, but now they can breathe a sigh of relief knowing their family's legacy can remain at the showground for many years to come.
"For our family, it's very symbolic, because this shed was built by the hands of three generations of our family: my great grandfather, grandfather, father," granddaughter Marje Prior said.
"The timber was actually cut and milled on our land on Fremantle Road and carted in on an old reo truck."
She said it also represents rural communities in that period of time, when people would come together and work to build things.
Also pleased to see that the pavilion will be restored is Brett Kenworthy, a director of the Bathurst Showground Land Manager.
He said the Prior Pavilion was important, representing the continued growth of agricultural buildings in the region, and it "had to be saved".
"The new shed won't just be used for cattle," he said.
"It will be repaired and rebuilt to look exactly like it does now, but it'll be multi-purpose."
Now funding has been secured, the land manager will lodge a new DA proposing the restoration works, which will hopefully be approved.
After it is approved, work will commence to dismantle the pavilion, make it structurally sound, and then reassemble it to look as it does now.
Mr Kenworthy and Mr Toole said it was important to preserve and protect buildings like the Prior Pavilion.
"Millions of dollars has been invested here already down at the showground," Mr Toole said.
"We've restored a number of buildings, we've made them safe and now we want to make sure that the Prior building is being restored and being able to be used again into the future."
