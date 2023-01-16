'Stupid' drink-driver will knock on the door to jail if he offends again, court hears

"I WAS just stupid that morning."
That's what Warren James Waldron of Marshdale Road, Springfield, said in Bathurst Local Court on January 11 after he pleaded guilty to mid-range drink-driving.
Court documents reveal police were conducting stationary breath tests on Bradwardine Road in Windradyne when they saw a white Mazda 3 approach.
The vehicle - driven by the 61-year-old - pulled into the site and was stopped by police, who had a conversation with Waldron who explained he had only just finished drinking alcohol.
After an observation period, Waldron - who police described as clumsy, unsteady, slightly smelt of alcohol and had watery eyes - was subject to a roadside breath test for alcohol around 11.30am which came back positive.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he submitted a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.081.
The court heard Waldron had three to four stubbies of Victoria Bitter beers between 9am and 11am which followed four he drank the night prior.
During sentencing, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said her number one concern for Waldron was his alcohol consumption, after she noted he had two prior drink-driving matters.
"I very rarely drink, Your Honour. About once a month," a self-represented Waldron said.
"It has got to the point that if it happens again, I'll have to consider jail," Magistrate Ellis replied.
Waldron was placed on a 12-month community correction order and disqualified from driving for six months.
Once the suspension period is complete, Waldron must have an alcohol interlock device installed on his car for two years.
