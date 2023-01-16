Western Advocate
Court

Warren James Waldron fronts Bathurst Local Court for his third drink-driving charge

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated January 16 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Stupid' drink-driver will knock on the door to jail if he offends again, court hears

"I WAS just stupid that morning."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.