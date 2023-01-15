Western Advocate
Court

Terrence Duncan Doolan convicted in Bathurst Local Court after he tried to stay under a vacant home

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated January 15 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man's plan to live underneath a house foiled by police, court hears

A MAN'S plan to live underneath a home in Bathurst has been foiled by police, after he was caught twice in two days violating trespassing laws.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.