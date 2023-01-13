A bike crash on Mount Canobolas has required dispatch of the Toll emergency helicopter.
NSW Ambulance representatives report a male cyclist in his forties suffered leg and pelvic injuries early Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred within the State Conservation Area on the mountain's south-east side, off Cargo Road.
A destination was not logged with Ambulance staff when contacted by the CWD. The man has likely been airlifted to Orange Hospital.
The cause of the crash and condition of the injured man remain unclear.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
