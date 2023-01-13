Western Advocate

Bike crash at Mount Canobolas near Orange, Toll helicopter dispatched

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated January 13 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:44pm
Toll helicopter dispatched to Orange after Mount Canobolas bike crash. Picture supplied.

A bike crash on Mount Canobolas has required dispatch of the Toll emergency helicopter.

