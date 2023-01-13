UPDATE, 5.20PM:
Power is out to more than 1000 properties in an area that includes Eglinton and parts of Windradyne and Llanarth, according to Essential Energy.
The electricity company's website says 1019 properties are affected by the power outage, which began at 4.15pm.
Essential Energy says the reason for the outage is being investigated.
It does, however, follow a large storm crossing the Bathurst area this afternoon.
A new storm, meanwhile, is gathering from the south-east.
UPDATE, 4.30PM:
Bathurst has received a quick burst of 14 millimetres after a storm passed over the city on Friday afternoon.
The reading is the official total, but the number of millimetres will be different for different parts of the city given the nature of storm rain.
The Bureau of Meteorology's radar showed the storm approach the city from the south-east not long after a warning had been issued for an area that included Bathurst, Orange and Hill End.
The city's temperature dropped from 29 degrees at 3pm to 19.9 degrees at 4pm and was still 20 degrees at 4.30pm.
The bureau said, in a new storm warning at 4.30pm, that heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding was possible in a warning area that includes Orange and Bathurst over the next several hours.
EARLIER
Bathurst is included in a storm warning this afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology says a moist and unstable airmass is producing thunderstorms, possibly severe, and locations that might be affected over the next several hours include Bathurst, Orange, Jenolan Caves, Oberon, Blayney and Hill End.
The bureau earlier said large hailstones were a possibility in the warning area and then said, in an updated warning, that severe thunderstorms were likely to produce heavy rainfall that might lead to flash flooding.
The warning this afternoon follows a stormy evening on Thursday in which lightning struck a power pole south of the city, knocking out the electricity for 1293 homes and businesses and starting a grass fire.
It also follows the city recording 33 degrees on Thursday - Bathurst's hottest day of this summer and the last summer.
The bureau's rain radar at at 3.10pm showed a storm approaching Bathurst from the south-east.
