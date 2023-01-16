Western Advocate
Court

Daniel Ramires convicted in Bathurst Local Court after unlawfully entering a property and doing burnouts

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated January 16 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man enters someone's property to do burnouts in an effort to get their attention

A MAN who did burnouts on someone's property after 'childish' discussions about a vehicle said he was just doing his "civic duty".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.