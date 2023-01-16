Man enters someone's property to do burnouts in an effort to get their attention

A MAN who did burnouts on someone's property after 'childish' discussions about a vehicle said he was just doing his "civic duty".
Daniel Ramires, 27, of The Bridle Track, Bruinbun, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 11 to entering inclosed land without a lawful excuse.
Ramires and a friend were driving past an address on The Bridle Track road sometime on August 29 last year when they saw an old vehicle parked on the border of crown land and a property, court documents indicate.
While Ramires was at the vehicle, the two victim's - residents of the property which the vehicle was parked on - saw him inspecting it and found it suspicious, so they went and asked what he was doing.
The court heard as a result of the conversation, the pair left and walked back to their house to call an individual - who would later become a witness - to explain what had happened.
Court papers said there were phone calls between Ramires, the witness and the victims (each at different times) in regards to the fate of the vehicle.
The following day about 5pm, the witness saw a white Holden Rodeo being driven on the front of their lawn by Ramires, who unlocked gates and did burnouts on the grass.
The witness said they then saw Ramires go to the front door of the victim's house and knock, before he went to the side of the house and kicked over a pitchfork.
Neither of the victims were home at the time but were informed upon their return from town by the witness what happened. They then called police to report the incident.
The court was told one of the victim's was at the front gate talking to the witness when they saw Ramires drive up in the white Holden Rodeo and ask for the other victim.
The second victim met the group at the front gate before walking back to the house to phone police. At this time Ramires was asked to leave and he did, driving back towards his house.
Police said they went to the victims' address about 10pm the same day where they were provided with details about the incident.
A short time later they went and spoke with Ramires at a separate location who said;
"(Expletive) oath I entered the property. I needed to speak with the male at the house and address how childish he has been over this vehicle," Ramires said.
He was then asked about doing burnouts on the front lawn, to which he replied "(expletive) yes" and said he had to do it to get the victims' attention.
During sentencing in open court, a self-represented Ramires told Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis that he "just likes to clean up the bush" and wanted to ask the victims if he could remove the vehicle.
"I entered their property without permission to knock on the door and ask," he said.
"After 13 months [of the vehicle sitting there], I thought it might be easier if I did it myself."
Ramires was convicted and fined $250 for the offence.
