CLUBBING the ball over the fence at Wade Park in a batting masterclass - 'vintage' Josh Toole is back for City Colts.
On Friday night at the Orange ground, Toole belted five sixes in his unbeaten 85 off 60 deliveries to lay the foundation of City Colts' 47-run win over Bathurst City in Bonnor Cup.
Toole's innings also included six boundaries and given no other player from either Colts or Redbacks managed to go beyond 20 runs, it highlights just how special the knock was.
That effort came after Toole had belted 63 off 32 six days earlier at Loco Oval in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket.
In this season's Bonnor Cup, Toole has now scored 174 off 127 deliveries faced, including hitting 14 boundaries and nine sixes.
It's is a reminder why Toole has Western Zone representative caps on his cricketing resume.
"He's a freak, I've known how good he can bat and he's always been thereabouts for us. He just keeps doing it, it's bloody unreal," Colts skipper Dave Henderson said of Toole.
"It's vintage Toole for sure, he's just killing it.
"A couple cleared the fence and then some, he's not mis-hitting them by any means. I think it helps if he doesn't haven't to run because he can save energy.
"He hit a few bombs and to do it at Wade Park, he's certainly hitting them a long way."
Toole's knock was a critical one for Colts in its third round Bonnor Cup clash against Redbacks, their Bathurst rivals at one stage having them at 4-58.
Fellow opener Henry Shoemark (19 off 15) and number seven Ollie Shoemark (15* off 15) provided some support, but in the main it was Toole's efforts which helped Colts reach 5-141 of its 20 overs.
Blake Kreuzberger was the pick of the Redbacks bowlers with 2-17 off his four overs.
"We were in a fair bit of trouble losing a few weeks early, but fortunately having Josh, he pulled us out of the fire again, we looked like if we could get to 120 that would be a good effort, but to get to 141, we had a fairly big last over," Henderson said.
"I though it was defendable, especially after having a bit of weather on the field, the wicket was a bit sticky. I was confident with our bowling attack.
"Ideally we look to score 160 par, but we were confident of defending what we had."
It was a defence that began well when new City Colts recruit, former Parkes star Israel Symington, bowled opener Matt Holmes for seven.
That made it 1-11 and Colts kept the pressure on as the next six wickets fell in the space of 26 runs.
"We focus on trying to get through those first six overs with only two [fielders] out and then we have the luxury of putting five back to protect yourself," Henderson said.
"It's just a matter of bowling in the right areas and that's what we've been doing."
Dan Casey's first over saw him strike twice to make it 6-35 after 10 overs. He backed that double wicket-maiden up with another maiden to finish with 2-0.
"The old boy can do it on his ear, he's a very talented sportsman, there's never any doubt with his passion or ability," Henderson said.
When the in-form Dave Rogerson snared his third wicket of the match to make it 7-37, it was clear Colts' unbeaten record in this season's Bonnor Cup would be extended.
Though Redbacks tail-ender Liam Cain (14 off 13) showed some fight, as did Jaidyn Hutchings (13* off 14) and Joshua Knox (16* off 11), as the required run rate climbed above 14 there was to be no miracle comeback.
Redbacks finished at 9-94, the loss keeping them winless in the Twenty20 competition.
As for City Colts, it remains undefeated leaders of Pool A and Henderson's men are assured of a spot in the finals.
"We just seem to be stringing it all together at the moment, which is pretty cool," the skipper said.
"We won our first couple there before Christmas and we sort of dragged that form into our one-day games ... so I think it's just a really big confidence builder for the whole club.
"It's just a momentum thing, and to do it over the Christmas break, keep that fight going, makes it a bit more special as well. The culture we've got going now is probably the best it's been in a long time.
"It's good signs, it's good going into the next round that we've got things sown up. It would be lovely to beat Rugby and make it a fourth win, but we don't have to feel so much pressure now."
