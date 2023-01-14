Two teenage boys have been arrested and slapped with a range of charges following an alleged car theft that quickly turned fiery.
Around 6am on Thursday, a white Mahindra ute was allegedly stolen during an aggravated break and enter at a home in Bourke.
NSW Police attended the home and were told four people had allegedly broken into the house and stolen a set of car keys.
A short time later, police sighted the ute and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, when the ute failed to stop as directed police initiated a pursuit.
That chase was short-lived, though, due to safety concerns.
Following inquiries, about 8.30am the same day, January 12, the alleged stolen vehicle was located on fire.
The Rural Fire Service attended and extinguished the blaze.
About 3pm, following a short foot pursuit, an 18-year-old was arrested and charged with nine different offences, including breaking into a home with intent to steal and stealing a motor vehicle. He was also in breach of bail.
He was refused bail and appeared in local court on Friday, January 13.
Then, at 9.30pm, police executed a search warrant in Bourke where they arrested a 14-year-old boy.
The boy was taken to Bourke Police Station and charged with six offences, including stealing a motor vehicle and breaking into a home with intent to steal. He was also in breach of bail.
He was refused bail and appeared before children's court on Friday, January 13.
