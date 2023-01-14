HANGING out waiting for a package to arrive - it's feeling most people have experienced but in the case of David Crampton, it was a delivery he needed to be part of what is shaping to be the biggest Bathurst 12 Hour in history.
His delivery was a new engine for his KTM XBow GT2 which can now tackle Mount Panorama's international enduro.
"KTM have been fantastic in supporting us and their efforts to get us an engine in time ensured we could make the grid," a relived Crampton said.
"It's up to us to do the job and fly the flag well for them now."
The M Motorsport and Vantage Racing XBow is entered in the Invitational class, having made it's Bathurst debut in the 2022 race last May.
The still-new KTM was a popular addition to the Australian motor sport landscape last year, though it's return to Bathurst has come with effort.
A series of undiagnosed engine issues throughout the back-end of the 2022 season put their campaign in some jeopardy.
That's why KTM air-freighted out a new powerplant for the car earlier this month.
A recent dyno test went smoothly with the team now full steam ahead for their Bathurst return.
Car owner Crampton will be joined by an exciting driving squad which includes regular co-pilots and experienced GT drivers, Trent Harrison and Glen Wood.
They will be joined by young gun Jayden Ojeda, who will make his Bathurst 12 Hour debut this February 3-5.
The 23-year-old Sydneysider has three Bathurst 1000 starts to his credit, and last year contested three additional Supercars rounds aboard a Walkinshaw Andretti United Wildcard entry.
He previously raced for Bathurst's Anderson Motorsport in the Super2 series.
"We're really pleased and excited to be coming back to Bathurst. With a years' worth of experience under our belts we know what the car is capable of and we're looking forward to a competitive race," Crampton said.
"The driving line-up is exciting. Glen and Trent have been driving with me a for a long time, they know me and the car really well and we all get on superbly.
"Jayden is a great talent and it's good to be able to give a young guy a shot.
"He and I train together and do a lot of simulator work and coaching, so it makes sense to have him in the car. It's exciting."
The KTM points to the future of GT racing and is the first 'GT2' specification car to compete in the 12 Hour.
It will go head-to-head with a diverse array of cars in the Invited class, including a Marc II V8 and a wild Sin R1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.