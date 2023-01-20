Western Advocate
Construction on water harvesting scheme to begin in another location

Updated January 20 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 2:00pm
WORK on the Bathurst stormwater harvesting scheme has commenced at a new location as Bathurst Regional Council aims to get the first stage operational before the end of 2023.

