Construction on water harvesting scheme to begin in another location

WORK on the Bathurst stormwater harvesting scheme has commenced at a new location as Bathurst Regional Council aims to get the first stage operational before the end of 2023.
An area alongside the Macquarie River walk has been fenced off and heavy machinery moved in to facilitate the installation of infrastructure to support the scheme.
The construction work itself is set to begin alongside the river on Monday, January 23.
Works will be contained within a smaller site compound where possible, but will limit access along the walkway in some areas where the works are restricted by narrow access point and where required by necessity for the protection of significant trees in the area.
A site compound will also be established on River Road for the duration of the works in this area.
Following completion of works in the riverwalk vicinity, works will progress along the river towards Gormans Hill.
It comes after early earthworks got under way at the water filtration plant in the week prior to Christmas.
The project is being carried out by local construction company Hynash, which Bathurst Regional Council awarded the tender to in mid-2022.
The project will see a 36-megalitre storage pond built off Morrisset Street and 8ML storage pond built at the water treatment plant to capture water run-off from drains and local catchments.
Once it is harvested and collected, the water will be pumped to the water treatment plant for filtration so that it is safe to use.
Mayor Robert Taylor said the project will help secure water supplies for the city into the future.
"Water harvesting will secure yield of approximately 1,500 ML per annum. During the drought, this amount of water represents approximately one third of Bathurst's water needs while on restrictions," he said.
The water harvesting project will come at a cost of $21 million.
The NSW government has provided $20 million to council for water security projects, including the water harvesting and the Winburndale pipeline projects.
Council will keep the community updated on the project's progress through the YourSay Bathurst website.
It is anticipated that the construction on stage one will be complete within 12 months, allowing it to be operational before the end of 2023.
A second stage is being planned to increase the capacity of the scheme.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.