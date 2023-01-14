Western Advocate
Western Women show plenty of fight in pre-season trial against Canterbury

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 14 2023 - 8:41pm, first published 7:09pm
Western's Panorama Platypi representatives who took on the Bulldogs on Saturday, Tiana Anderson, Nicole Schneider, Molly Kennedy and Teagan Miller. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

THE confidence that he's picked the right squad for the 2023 Country Championships - that was the big positive Western women's coach Andrew Pull got out of Saturday's trial against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

