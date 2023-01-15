THE City Colts resurgence continued on Saturday thanks to another convincing performance in the field and a half century from skipper Russ Gardner.
Colts made it six wins in a row across all formats with their effort at Morse Park 1.
After winning the toss Gardner elected to bat and found himself personally at the crease with Pat Hill (23) after Henry Shoemark's (24) dismissal.
Gardner hit 51 runs for the second consecutive week, following his identical effort in the team's win against Centrals the previous round.
He was supported by Oliver Shoemark (38) and Josh Toole (37), who went close to a run a ball in their knocks.
Saints' Mitch Taylor was a standout with the ball as he claimed 3-21 from his six overs.
Pat's found themselves down 2-11 in reply before Cooper Brien (46) and Connor Slattery (17) stayed around at the crease to keep their side in the game.
However, Cooper Stephen (3-13) and David Rogerson (3-13) carved through the middle and lower order to see their side home.
Pat's tailender Jay Webber (25 not out) helped push his side into triple figures before the innings came to an end.
WILL Oldham became the latest member of the 2022-23 century club on Saturday with his effort of 107 in the win over Centrals at Wade Park.
Oldham went close to a run a ball for his century and was part of a 102-run opening stand with Joey Coughlan (64).
CYMS won the toss and were keen to make use of the friendly Wade Park batting deck, and they didn't waste the chance.
Oldham hit 15 fours on his way to triple figures and Coughlan picked up 11 of his own in his fast-paced effort.
CYMS lost a couple of cheap wickets but thanks to additional efforts from David Neil (39) and Charlie Tink (25 not out) they were able to push past the 250 barrier.
Gareth Faul (2-42) was the leading bowler for Centrals.
The start of the Centrals chase was a reasonable one, thanks to Angus Norton (26) and Kurt Gander (25), but from there things went pear shaped for the pursuers.
They would collapse from 3-75 to 9-94.
Centrals would have been all out for double figures for the second consecutive match had it not been for an unbeaten 18 from their number 11 batter Faul.
Hugh Le Lievre terrorised the Centrals lower order as he ended his day with 4-11.
ANOTHER savage team performance with the ball saw ORC wrap up their game against Orange City in no time at all at George Park 1.
The Tigers' decision to bowl was an excellent one, as Tait Borgstahl (3-10), Tim McKinnon (3-17), Justin Stephenson (2-14) and Jacob Ryan (1-26) all proved difficult for the Warriors to put away.
McKinnon removed opener Shaun Grenfell (17), and little did City know that his score would end up being a team-high effort on a day they'll want to forget.
Ed Morrish saw 28 deliveries - the most of any Warriors player - for his 15 while Tom Markey (10) was the only other batter to reach double figures.
Orange City's innings was complete after 23.1 overs and it would end up taking the Tigers just 22 overs of their own to hunt down the target.
David Sellers (28) and Hamish Siegert (23) reached 51 for the opening wicket before the former was dismissed.
Three quick wickets to Lachlan Skelly (3-13 from seven overs) gave the Tigers a brief headache before they found their way to the target with ease.
Brad Johnson (1-24) was the other wicket taker for the Warriors.
CAVALIERS suffered a rare third consecutive BOIDC defeat on Saturday as a strong stand between Rugby's Ryan Peacock and Oliver Newton took their side to victory.
After winning the toss and electing to bowl at Riawena Oval Rugby seized the early initiative and never dropped their momentum.
Jonah Ruzgas (4-26 from eight overs) and Zane Newham (3-15) were at their best with the ball as they never gave the Cavs top order a chance to get anything going.
Ruzgas picked up the key wicket of Bailey Ferguson for 22 and had other opener Cameron Laird out for 10.
From there Cavs were only able to put on 50 runs between the second and the seventh wickets.
Number eight batter Stephen Fairley (26) top scored for the hosts to give them a more competitive total to defend.
It wasn't all smooth sailing for Rugby in their pursuit.
They lost Sam Macpherson (5), Jameel Qureshi (0) and Tanvir Singh (0) to be at 3-14 early in the chase.
However, Newton (56) continued his great run of form with the bat alongside his captain Peacock (53) to keep Rugby right in the mix for a top four finish.
