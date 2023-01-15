Western Advocate
How your team fared in round 10 of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket

Updated January 15 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 1:15pm
Rugby Union celebrate a wicket in Saturday's win over Cavaliers. Picture by Jude Keogh.

CITY COLTS (9-193) defeated ST PAT'S OLD BOYS (109) by 84 runs

THE City Colts resurgence continued on Saturday thanks to another convincing performance in the field and a half century from skipper Russ Gardner.

