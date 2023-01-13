Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jack Buchanan will coach first grade and under 18 Magpies in season 2023

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated January 15 2023 - 10:38am, first published January 14 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Buchanan will coach the Cowra Magpies Premier Division and Under 18s this season in the Peter McDonald Premiership. Photo Andrew Fisher

AFTER a frustrating injury toll hampered Cowra's Peter McDonald Premiership campaign last year, coach Jack Buchanan has his fingers crossed the Magpies' flock will stay healthy and ready to attack in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.