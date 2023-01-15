Western Advocate
Highlights of Western Rugby League's season 2023 draw are revealed

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 16 2023 - 4:23pm, first published January 15 2023 - 11:55am
This year's ANZAC Day Rugby League Memorial Trophy match between St Pat's and Bathurst Panthers is likely to be an NRL curtain-raiser. Picture by Chris Seabrook

A COLOSSAL Bathurst derby, NRL curtain raisers and a tough opening month for defending Peter McDonald Premiership champions Forbes - they are all set to feature in the biggest season ever witnessed in Western Rugby League.

