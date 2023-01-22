The first major event on the 2023 calendar for the Central West is done and dusted after a successful day in the pool at Bathurst.
The Manning Aquatic Centre-held carnival was highly anticipated by swimmers both local and regional, with the event restored to its former mid-January spot.
Prior to the January 15 carnival, Bathurst Swim Club head coach Emilie Miller said the event is the ultimate opportunity for swimmers to reach for personal bests and get qualifying times as the season lengthens.
"This is an opportunity for our kids to see where they are at early on in the season. We're building towards bigger things later in the season but it's nice to have that target meet to look forward to," Miller said.
"We have Mountains and Plains in a few weeks, and then there's Country Championships following that as well. Some of our senior guys will be targeting nationals later into the year as well."
