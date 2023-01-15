A CENTURY stand between Oliver Newton and Ryan Peacock helped secure an important four wicket win for Rugby Union in their big Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket contest against Cavaliers on Saturday.
Newton (56) and Peacock (53) put on 107 together for the fourth wicket to dig Rugby out of a tricky spot in their chase of 128 at Riawena Oval.
The pair were united at the crease with their side at 3-14 but by the time Newton was finally removed he had helped take Rugby to 4-121 - just eight runs short of their target.
After losing two more wickets Rugby were able to get home comfortably and avoid dropping their third straight BOIDC game.
That was instead the fate that befell Cavs, who suffered a rare third consecutive loss in the competition.
It was another Rugby duo who helped restrict the Cavs batting lineup earlier in the day.
The support with the ball was excellent from Jonah Ruzgas (4-26 from eight overs) and Zane Newham (3-15) as they took apart the Cavs top and middle order.
Ruzgas picked up the key wicket of Bailey Ferguson for 22 and had other opener Cameron Laird out for 10.
From there Cavs were only able to put on 50 runs between the second and the seventh wickets.
Number eight batter Stephen Fairley (26) top scored for the hosts to give them a more competitive total to defend.
But that total wouldn't be enough to contain the efforts of Peacock and Newton, who helped get their side home one ball shy of the 30 over mark.
"Obviously we'd lost a few wickets going for the bonus point, so we probably could have done it three down, but it was a really good partnership," Peacock said.
"Olly's really crunching them at the moment. It was good to spent some time in the middle with him and it helped to take the pressure off me a little bit.
"He's flying under the radar a little bit. He's just really comfortable with the way that he's playing at the moment.
"It adds another string to our bow. It's always handy when blokes like him, Glasso [Brad Glasson] and Flynn [Taylor] chip in with runs when Sam [Macpherson], Jameel [Qureshi] or myself miss out on runs."
Peacock said it's great to end the one day portion of the season with a confidence building performance in the field.
"With Colts coming good we need to keep winning games to keep them at bay. It's always nice to get a win over Cavs," he said.
"We bowled really well, and it was great to bat on. We had a great day in the field too, after the last couple of weeks where we've been a bit poor.
"The bowled really well, especially with the new ball. Jonah bowled well and young Zane Newham was great too. We were just on from the start and we didn't give them a chance to get away from us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.