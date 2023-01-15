THE Bathurst Swim Carnival welcomed in the new year with strong numbers and perfect weather on Sunday, as swimmers from across the region and beyond chased new personal bests at the Manning Aquatic Centre.
For some, it was a chance to shake up the Christmas rust and get used the competitive environment again, while for others it marked the first chance in 2023 to work towards new qualifying times.
One of those working his way towards the next representative step is Kosema Finau.
Finau was chasing a couple of late birthday presents in the form of new qualifying times, having just turned 14, and he's hoping that 2023 can be a year of great progress for himself.
"I've probably been swimming for around four to five years. Last year was probably when I started swimming competitively, but I'd say it was one of my worst because I didn't go to many events," he said shortly after completing his 200 metre individual medley heat on Sunday.
"Today's been good. So far I've been able to PB in all of my events."
A sprint specialist, Finau wants to hone in on the shorter freestyle events and reach new highs there.
"The 50m and 100m free are probably my best events. I'm hoping to get to nationals this year for those two events," he said.
"I'd say I'm putting in around 12 to 14 hours of training a week at this point ... and working a fair bit on my technique.
"I'd say that I'm one to two seconds away from a national qualifying time for a 50m free and probably two to three seconds away in the 100m free."
The next big event coming up for Finau, as well as many others in the Bathurst team, will be the Mountains and Plains Championships at Lithgow on February 4 and 5.
