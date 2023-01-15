SUNDAY'S Panorama Motorcycle Club January RPA Day at Mount Panorama was a great opportunity for riders in Bathurst and across the region to get some valuable ride time in ahead of bigger events this year.
For some, it was a chance to get used to a new category of racing.
Duramana brothers Josh and Jacob McNamara fit into that group.
Josh, 14, and Jacob, 8, were competing in the 85cc and 65cc races respectively on Sunday.
Their mother, Vanessa, said the pair were excited to go around the club course after spending time over the school holidays riding around their own property.
"The boys have been riding for a few years but they've only just started racing up here at the track," she said.
"That's been exciting for them, and they're really loving it. They've gone up in their bike classes. We held off last year but we're back again and they're having another go this year.
"We'll start doing a little bit of travelling around the circuit again.
"We'll probably do more of those races out west, at events in places like Forbes and Condobolin, and they'll have a go at the long track as well. They haven't competed in that before."
McNamara said the trial day is also great at building up confidence on the bike after the brothers' biggest competition they usually go up against is each other.
"This has been great for them getting used to riding out there with other people," she said.
"They're used to riding on the farm and racing each other but it's a bit different when there's others out there with them.
"[My husband] Michael has been riding for some time and used to go into some races back in the day, and he got them into it."
