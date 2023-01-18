Four Cruisers in one hour the recipe for woman's mid-range drink-driving reading

FOUR Cruisers in the span of one hour is what a woman drunk soon before she got behind the wheel of a car and drove.
Samantha Hurst, 21, of Rockley Road, Fosters Valley, was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 11 of mid-range drink-driving.
Police said they were patrolling Perthville about 5am on August 20 last year when they saw a red Toyota Corolla driving ahead, court papers reveal.
After stopping the vehicle - driven by Hurst - at the intersection of Perth Street and Apsley Road, police approached Hurst for a random breath test.
As Hurst lowered her window, police said they could smell a strong amount of alcohol wafting from inside the car.
Police said they asked Hurst - who had glassy eyes and was unable to focus - if she had been drinking; "yeah a while ago", she said as she told officers she had about four Cruisers between 11pm and midnight.
Hurst was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station after she submitted a positive roadside reading for alcohol.
After three failed attempts to give a secondary breath analysis, the ambulance were called to assess Hurst, who they believed was unable to complete the test due to a panic attack.
The court heard Hurst was then transported to Bathurst Base Hospital where her bloods were taken, which later confirmed a positive reading for alcohol of 0.133.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted during sentencing in open court that Hurst had not had a criminal matter on her record prior to this incident, and had held her provisional licence since 2019.
Hurst was disqualified from driving for three months.
Once the suspension is complete, Hurst must have an alcohol interlock device installed in her vehicle for 12 months.
