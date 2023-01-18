Western Advocate
Court

Samantha Hurst, 21, convicted in Bathurst Local Court of mid-range drink-driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated January 18 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 1:00pm
Four Cruisers in one hour the recipe for woman's mid-range drink-driving reading

FOUR Cruisers in the span of one hour is what a woman drunk soon before she got behind the wheel of a car and drove.

