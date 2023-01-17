Learner driver's 'unfortunate' decision to drive alone and after drinking adds to his 'mess'

A MAN'S "frustrating" decision to add to his list of "challenges" by driving without a supervisor and shortly after drinking alcohol has put him one step further away from gaining a full licence.
Colin Andrew Morgan, 23, of Bolton Street, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 11 to driving while licence application refused and novice driver drive with PCA.
Morgan was behind the wheel of a white Holden Commodore travelling east along the Great Western Highway in Kelso before he turned into Raglan about 12.30am on October 29 last year, court papers said.
Police said they stopped Morgan for a random breath test and when asked for his licence, Morgan said "umm, I lost my licence card. You should search it up on the computer".
The court heard Morgan told police he had his learner licence, despite there being no other occupants in the vehicle, and had "one or two cups" of Moselle shortly before driving.
Police checks revealed Morgan's licence was refused from August 16 last year because of multiple offences committed in 2020.
Morgan was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station after he submitted a positive roadside reading for alcohol.
While in custody, Morgan gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.018.
Morgan's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Mr Naveed, said during sentencing "it's quite unfortunate" his client had returned to court but said Morgan expressed "incredible shame" for his actions.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she was frustrated by Morgan's conduct as it seemed he only added to existing difficulties.
"It is such a frustration for me. You've got enough challenges and you're only adding to them," she said.
"I'd rather you be driving legally than having this mess."
Morgan was placed on a community correction order for 12 months with supervision at Bathurst Community Corrections, and was disqualified from driving for six months.
Once the suspension period is complete, Morgan must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 12 months.
