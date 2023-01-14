Full schedule confirmed for 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour

THE full event program for the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour has been confirmed.
Four days of excitement highlight the return of Australia's International Enduro to the February 2-5 weekend period, with a host of on-track action to play out before the start of the big race early on Sunday morning.
Action commences on Thursday, February 2 with the return of the traditional 'Town to Track' event, which will see the full field depart Mount Panorama and drive into the Bathurst CBD at 10:30am.
Cars and stars will be on show in the city until the early afternoon with an array of events and activities planned while the cars are in town.
Friday sees on-track action commence with the support race program at 8:20am, prior to the first of four 12-Hour practice sessions commencing at 9:45.
The four Friday hit-outs will include two dedicated sessions for Bronze-ranked drivers only, ensuring they have plenty of track time prior to the race.
The morning and late afternoon sessions will be open to all drivers.
Saturday commences with support racing from 7:20am, before a further two hours of 12-Hour practice - for all drivers - across two sessions.
Qualifying will be held across two parts, with a pair of sessions at 12:45pm and 1:55pm to set who makes the Shootout later in the afternoon.
Those sessions will be split by the highly anticipated at-speed demonstration of the Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula 1 car.
An all-in Bathurst 12 Hour autograph session will be held in the paddock from 3:00pm on Saturday, prior to the Pirelli Top 10 Shootout commencing at 4:10pm.
As in 2022, the Pirelli shootout will be held across two segments of 15 minutes each: the bottom half of the top-10 to run first, followed by the quickest five cars last.
Additional exciting on-track demonstrations will be held following the awarding of the Allan Simonsen Pole Award, with details to be announced in due course.
The Sunday program sees cars head to the grid at 5:15am ahead of the traditional 5:45am start time for the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour.
