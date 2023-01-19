Western Advocate
Dean Cosier convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court for multiple driving charges

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated January 19 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:00pm
Afternoon ride around town on unregistered bike costs teen thousands of dollars

AN AFTERNOON ride around town on an unregistered motorcycle has cost a man thousands of dollars who, the court heard, has never held a licence.

