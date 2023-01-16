SHE'S one of the brightest cricket prospects in New South Wales and now Bathurst all-rounder Callee Black has now been recognised by Cricket Australia as well.
After being one of the standout performers for NSW Country at the Under 16 Female National Championships in Canberra, Black was named in the Cricket Australia Team of the Tournament.
It's yet another honour for the teenager's impressive resume.
"I was crossing my fingers I'd get named, I think I had a pretty good tournament, it was rewarding," Black said.
Playing at a national championships was not a new experience for Black - in December she lined up for her second appearance at under 19s level - so she was named vice-captain of the NSW Country 16s.
The leadership role was one which sat well with her.
"It was really good playing at the under 19s because you get to play with more senior players who have been through that pathway before, you get a ton of experience and just bring that back and help lead the younger girls," she said.
"It helped having Andy Litchfield [NSW Country coach] there too, he's helped me most of my cricketing career and he's a great person."
While NSW Country only managed sixth at the tournament, Black's individual performances were impressive.
She finished second on the tournament's leading run-scorer's list with 207 at an average of 29.57. Her best knock, an unbeaten 72, came in her final game against Western Australia.
"I was hitting them nicely, especially on the last day. In the T20s I'd open, which was pretty good. It would be hard for other teams to adapt to our left-hand, right-hand combination too," Black said.
"I was hitting them nicely against WA, I just played time, I ended up batting the whole innings, but it was very hot out there."
But it wasn't just the amount of runs Black scored for NSW Country which impressed - it was the rate she scored them as well.
She had a tournament strike rate of 96.7, hitting 27 boundaries across her innings' as well as a pair of sixes.
"They came off the bat nicely, both of them were over mid-off," she said of clearing the boundary.
"It's just what happened, it's kind of my natural game. In the 50-over games I'm more of a settled player and take my time getting in, but then I catch up at the end."
When it came to her bowling, the seamer took at least one wicket in every match she was thrown the ball.
Though rested on the last two days, Black still ranked eighth on the tournament's leading wicket-taker tally with nine victims at an average of 14.44.
It was those efforts she was arguably most proud of.
"Bowling-wise I was nervous because I wasn't coming off the back of the best form, but everything worked out," she said.
"Because I was a bit nervous I didn't take the new ball in the first games, but when I was getting into the groove and really having good rhythm throughout my run up, I took the new pill and it paid off.
"I was very happy, they were coming out nicely."
As well as being tested by some of Australia's best young cricketers, Black said the wickets at Canberra were also a challenge.
But typically she enjoyed having to adapt.
"The wickets were interesting, they were pretty different every day. The first wicket we were meant to have we didn't even get to play on, that's how bad that one was," she said.
"It was just very variable each ground we went to.
"It is a good standard tournament, there are a lot of skilled players out there and we were really tested. Although I feel like we could've performed a lot better than we did, I'm really proud of our efforts."
While her busy representative schedule means Black is taking a fortnight off her club duties for Penrith, she could find herself heading to another tournament too.
Black is hoping to play at Alice Springs in February for the NSW Indigenous team.
