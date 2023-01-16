Five things we learned from round 10 of BOIDC

THE one day games are done and dusted, the battle for top four spots continues to intensify and we now head into four crucial sets of two day games to decide who gets to play finals cricket.
Orange CYMS and ORC continue to impress, Cavaliers will be looking to put an end to their slump while City Colts continue to string positive results together.
The conclusion to the regular season is shaping up to be a great one.
Here's five of the biggest takeaways from Saturday's 10th round of action...
WILL Oldham's explosive match-winning century on Saturday was just the latest in a string of excellent individuals efforts that have led to Orange CYMS claiming one day honours for 2022-23.
CYMS' victory over Centrals saw them comfortably take out the one day crown with 42 points, seven clear of next closest side ORC.
While there's still a long way to go this season it's an encouraging achievement for a team who rarely looked like a threat during the previous BOIDC campaign.
Their batting lineup has been a consistent headache for opponents while different bowlers have stood tall throughout the rounds to back up those efforts with the bat.
CYMS were the only team to go through the one dayers undefeated (three wins and two draws), and all three of their victories came with a bonus point.
It's not like CYMS have only been a one-day force either.
They showed in their two day success against St Pat's Old Boys before Christmas that they'll continue to be a problem over these last four longer format games.
Their match against City Colts this round is going to be a beauty.
HOW vital has the toss been during this season when it comes to shaping the final result?
All four teams who won the toss on Saturday went on to win the game, and it's the second time in 2022-23 that's happened, following round six's results.
So far, through 10 rounds and 32 completed BOIDC games, the toss winner has won 62.5 per cent of the time, perhaps around what you might expect.
However, when looking just at the last five rounds that percentage jumps up to 75 per cent.
We had our share of wet weather earlier in the season but that was actually when the toss winners actually won less games.
It will be interesting to see if the recent trend of successful toss wins leading to match victories continues over the two day portion of the competition.
THREE straight defeats for Cavaliers' first grade side isn't something you see often.
One of Orange's leading clubs of recent times, Cavaliers are in a rare losing run that they'll need to put a stop to if they want to stay in the top four race.
Cavs' excellent start to the season has helped to minimise the damage of their recent results.
You'd be brave to not back the side to hit back in style given the quality of their lineup, and they'll be one of the most intriguing sides to watch over the final four rounds.
The run home for Cavaliers isn't the friendliest of fixtures either.
They have a big game over the next two Saturday's against the high flying ORC and will then have to sit out the next two weeks with a bye.
Cavs get a great opportunity to rack up points against the struggling Centrals but finish with a potentially massive finals-deciding game against another in-form squad, City Colts.
The team scored a confidence building Bonnor Cup win over St Pat's Old Boys on Sunday. Now it's about trying to translate that into the two day games.
HAVE you seen a more complete team bowling performance this season than what ORC brought to the table against Orange City on Saturday?
The leading ORC attack of Jacob Ryan, Tim McKinnon, Tait Borgstahl and Justin Stephenson have been a regular highlight factory for a Tigers side in sensational form.
They were at it again on Saturday at George Park 1 when they rolled the Warriors for 71.
No-one seems to have a great solution at the moment for the Tigers attack, and if one player is struggling then the rest of them will step up and make life hell for their opponents.
The worst part for ORC's rivals is that the majority of this group is still quite young and could be here for some time to come.
Borgstahl (3-10) and McKinnon (3-17) each claimed a treble of wickets, Stephenson was economical with his 2-14 from six overs, while the 1-26 off eight overs from Ryan almost feels like an off day for him, given the highs he's reached in 2022-23.
They get a great test against Cavaliers in the next round. Will we see a repeat of these efforts?
THEIR team on paper had potential and now they're living up to it.
City Colts started their season well below the standard that they'd set for themselves but now they're rising above to become a team that no-one looks forward to facing.
Josh Toole is batting as strong as he ever has, Henry Shoemark is seeing the new ball brilliantly and David Rogerson has built up across the season to become one of the region's top bowling options.
Colts will be determine to show that all of this form is no flash in the pan.
They've always been a unit that has gravitated towards the shorter cricket formats, so now they need to show the right temperament towards the two day game.
There's no doubt Toole will continue to play his natural game, even when Colts bat first, and if he continues to get plenty of support around him then teams are in trouble.
Colts will remember last season how their finals appearance came down to the last round of the competition, and they won't want a repeat of that.
