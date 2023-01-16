Generosity was on the menu when we sat down for our dinner

WE waited for a table while an utterly bemused waitress shuffled her feet in a state of total confusion.
We had not booked a table and we had arrived in the middle of the rush.
Right in front of us was a vacant table; it was one of two pushed together for a happy dining couple who motioned that we were welcome to sit with them.
Another staff member arrived and said no, we couldn't sit with those people.
However, we decided otherwise and sat down at the empty table with our unknown hosts.
We thanked them for their courteous invitation and I was just about to introduce ourselves when they rose, bid us farewell and left to pay at the front desk.
Minutes later, the cashier arrived at our table with the message that our erstwhile hosts had left a $50 gift card as a contribution to our dinnertime happiness!
We have no idea who those people are, but we'd life to offer our sincere thanks and hope that one day we might be able to return their hospitality.
