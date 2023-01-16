Western Advocate

Generosity was on the menu when we sat down for our dinner | Letter

By Judy Wills
January 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Generosity was on the menu when we sat down for our dinner

WE waited for a table while an utterly bemused waitress shuffled her feet in a state of total confusion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.