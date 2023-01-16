Graeme Smith, in answer to your question.
Farmers pay rural rates that are rightly a fraction of what the owner of a residence pays.
As it is now, Bathurst does not have enough drinking water and as we saw three years ago, farmers had their water allocation taken from them.
Farmers are first in the line of fire. To council, they are a financial burden. Let another local government area subsidise farming to feed us.
Better still, let other countries (mostly developing countries) feed us with their inferior quality processed fruit and vegetables grown by peasant farmers.
Big supermarkets, big business and greedy shareholders all do better this way. We soon won't be growing our own food.
As it is, we don't train enough of our own doctors and nurses, we pilfer them from third world countries that need them most.
I believe three years of drought, where local farmers have water restrictions imposed upon them as in 2019/20, would see the closure of the Edgell factory in Bathurst - something I fear too many people in Bathurst would welcome based on the negative comments by many about farmers irrigating crops in the last drought.
The area known as Blue Ridge Stage 4 at Kelso/White Rock used to be my parents' peach orchard. The granite soil there produced some of the best, if not the best, peaches in the Bathurst district.
Australia is the driest continent on earth and at 25 million, it is full. Likewise, Bathurst is at 40,000.
