'Good luck': Habitual drug user begins to turn his life around after string of driving offences

A HABITUAL drug user has begun to turn his life around, as heard by the court, after he admitted to committing a string of driving offences.
Adam James Mayall, 38, of Scott Close, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 11 of two counts of driving with drugs and one count of driving while disqualified.
Police said they were patrolling the Great Western Highway at Yetholme when they saw a silver Holden Commodore travelling in the opposite direction.
After conducting a U-turn, police passed a number of vehicles in an effort to catch up with the driver - later discovered to be Mayall - who police could not see.
Police, after turning into Sibley's Road in Yetholme, approached an intersection before turning left into Stafford Street then into Porters Lane and again into Yetholme Drive patrolling for the vehicle.
A short time later, police spotted the car at the Yetholme Drive and Sibley's Road intersection and stopped it.
Police said they asked the driver - Mayall - for his licence, which he said he didn't have.
The court heard police went back to their car and conducted checks on Mayall, which showed he was disqualified from having a licence from June 26 to July 22.
Mayall was then subject to an oral drug fluid test which came back positive to methamphetamine and cannabis.
He was arrested and taken to Lithgow Police Station, where he submitted a secondary positive test for drugs.
The remainder of the sample was sent for forensic analysis, which later returned a positive indication of cannabis and meth.
On a separate occasion, Mayall was driving a silver Holden Commodore north on Bentinck Street in Bathurst about 9am on May 25 last year.
Police said they activated their warning devices once Mayall entered the Bathurst City Centre car park and stopped him a short time later.
Mayall was asked for his licence before police did numerous checks in the Roads and Maritime Services database, which showed he was suspended due to a fine from April 1 last year.
Mayall told police he knew he had unpaid fines and it was possible his licence was suspended, but made no effort to check the status.
He was then subject to an oral drug fluid test which was positive for methamphetamine.
Mayall was then arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he submitted a secondary drug test positive to meth and cannabis, which was later supported by forensic analysis.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted during sentencing that Mayall had abstained from using meth since October 15, and said it was a clear indication that he had "done a lot of hard work".
"I feel better now, the first few weeks were tough," Mayall said.
"Your life got into a real mess ... You've done a lot of hard work but I want to point you in the right direction," Magistrate Ellis replied.
Mayall was placed on a conditional release order, with conviction, for 12 months with the condition he have no drugs other than those prescribed by a doctor for eight weeks.
He was also fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for three months.
"Good luck," Magistrate Ellis said as Mayall left the courtroom.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
