KING of the road - if Nathan Turnbull had a theme song for his recent exploits then that would certainly be it as the The Lagoon trainer-driver has travelled across the state and beyond to find success.
On Saturday night Turnbull won a pair of finals at Temora, making the almost six hours he spent getting there and back pay off.
But long trips - and wins - have become the norm in the past year for the 40-year-old.
Of the 116 races he won last season, plenty came away from Bathurst.
"We had an amazing season last season, a lot of people said to us the amount of travelling we do is a credit to us. That's where the results lie, you've got to place the horses where they have the best chance of winning," he said.
"It's as simple as that, they're not all good enough to race at Bathurst, so you've got to sneak them out to bush tracks where they are competitive and we're having a good run doing it.
"Friday night we drove all the way to Dubbo and they got called off once we got there, so we had to load them all up and head back home. There were storms and a heap of lightning around so they pulled the pin on it.
"Then we had to go to Temora the next day, so we're doing plenty of travelling. We've been going to places like Canberra as well.
"I've been all round, even this week alone I've got Menangle on Tuesday then the following day we're out to Dubbo, so that's three hours one way then the next day three hours the other way."
Turnbull's trip to Temora on Saturday was his second venture there in 11 days.
Four victories have come from those two road trips, but taking out a pair of finals was the highlight.
Nine-year-old Grinfaron, a veteran of 126 starts, took out the South West Slopes Credit Union Final (2,000 metres).
He did it in emphatic fashion too as Turnbull found the lead early with his $1.25 favourite and went on to guide him to a 6.7m win.
"He was lucky enough to draw one in the heat and he just sort of jogged around and won and the final was pretty much a carbon copy," he said.
"He drew three and I rolled straight to the front and got left alone. It was good to win, but he had an easy run, he was way too good, I didn't even pull the ear plugs."
But as Turnbull explained, Grinfaron's journey to what was the biggest win of his career was not an easy one.
"He came from South Australia, he had a heart fibrillation in one of his race starts and we had to have an operation to get it zapped back into rhythm," Turnbull said.
"Since he's done that he's been going really good. His three runs after that have all been amazing, he's got a bit of life back in his old legs again.
"He's had a heart zapping and he does a lot of water walking, so he's getting a bit of life back in the old legs."
Just under half an hour after that win, Turnbull was celebrating another victory in a final. This time it came with a six-year-old mare called Sweet Annie.
In what was her ninth start since joining Turnbull's team, she came from four back on the bell to beat stablemate Bomani by a half head.
"That was special to do, the horse I just beat is another horse I train so we got the quinella," Turnbull said.
"Getting out of that Sydney racing scene, that's the pinnacle, it's very hard to win down there, but since she's come up here she hasn't missed the top three one time.
"She's been a bit of a revelation since she's come up here."
Those two victories made it 16 wins for the season already for Turnbull and it's a tally he knows will continue to climb.
"You have to pinch yourselves sometimes, even yesterday when I was feeding up I had a bit of a look around, and yeah there are some beauties here at the moment," he said.
"Better Be The Best is back in work and On Deadline is back here as well, he's unbeaten in Australia, and we've had two Kiwis arrive from New Zealand who were high-priced horses, so I'm really excited for the future at the moment."
As for his home track, Turnbull is chasing feature wins there too. On Friday night he plans to line up Camanchi Warrior in the Oberon Cup.
"He's been going good in the country cups, it might be a bit rich for him but he's got good gate speed," he said.
"Hopefully he can draw inside some of the better ones, zip over and sit on one of the better ones. He's been going really good out the bush and he'll back up and go to Junee the following week."
