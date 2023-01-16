A MAN has been taken to Bathurst Base Hospital after being hit by a car in the city's CBD.
Emergency services, including multiple ambulance units, the police and the police rescue unit, responded to triple-0 calls at 11.45am that said a man, who was on a mobility scooter at the time, had been hit by a car at the intersection of Russell and William streets, just outside the Knickerbocker Hotel.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the man, who was thought to be in his 60s, was on the scooter when the collision occurred.
The man was treated at the scene by paramedics for unknown injuries before being taken to Bathurst Hospital by road ambulance for further medical treatment.
The spokesperson said the man was in a stable condition.
The spokesperson said several units from NSW Ambulance attended the incident.
Police remained at the scene, interviewing witnesses, following the ambulance's departure.
