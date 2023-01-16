Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video

Man transported to hospital after being hit by car in Bathurst CBD

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated January 16 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN has been taken to Bathurst Base Hospital after being hit by a car in the city's CBD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.