ST Pat's Old Boys have dropped their first Bonnor Cup game of the season, going down by 18 runs to Cavaliers at Riawena Oval on Sunday, but remain alive in the Twenty20 competition with a game still to play.
Cavs won the toss and elected to bat, where they were bowled all out for 127, before they restricted the Saints to 9-109 at the end of their 20 overs.
The Orange side were led by Harry Pearce's unbeaten 49 from 45 deliveries.
There were still bright moments in defeat for the Saints, such as Hayden Goodsell's figures of 4-14 and Cooper Brien's 37 with the bat.
Stand-in skipper Connor Slattery said Goodsell's rise to the top grade side has been great to watch.
"He's been going awesome for us lately. He's been one of our most consistent bowlers," he said.
"It's great to see because we've been struggling a bit with our bowling this year. He's stood up in the seamer's role. He was also awesome for us on Saturday.
"He'll likely be a mainstay for us, and even his batting is coming along. I was impressed with the way he batted on the Saturday as well."
Bailey Brien (17) and Slattery (12) were the only other Saints batters to get off to a start during a tough evening out in the middle in Sunday's clash with Cavs.
Slattery same it was a game dominated by great performances from both team's fielding units.
"We bowled and fielded quite well. We had ourselves right in the game there," he said.
"We were tracking along well with the bat but they started bowling a lot tighter and a few of our guys were caught right on the boundary.
"We lost a couple of quick wickets and it's tough to come back from that in Twenty20. You need to keep the strike ticking over and we were struggling to do that.
"It was a bit too late for those guys towards the bottom of the order because they had to be hitting from ball one."
With a win via forfeit over Lithgow and a victory over Orange CYMS it leaves Pat's still in a strong position with one game in the pool stage to go, which will be against ORC on January 27.
The next Bonnor Cup game takes place at Loco Oval this Sunday between City Colts and Rugby Union.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.