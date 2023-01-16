Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rose Davies, Jack Rayner secure spots at World Athletics Cross Country Championships 10km race in Bathurst

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated January 17 2023 - 12:49pm, first published January 16 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rose Davies and Jack Rayner at Mount Panorama on Monday morning. Picture by Alexander Grant.

AUSTRALIA'S fastest qualifiers for next month's World Athletics Cross Country Championships 10 kilometre race in Bathurst, Rose Davies and Jack Rayner, took time out on Monday to check out the Mount Panorama course that will host the world's elite middle distance athletes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.