AUSTRALIA'S fastest qualifiers for next month's World Athletics Cross Country Championships 10 kilometre race in Bathurst, Rose Davies and Jack Rayner, took time out on Monday to check out the Mount Panorama course that will host the world's elite middle distance athletes.
Davies and Rayner won their respective qualifying races at Canberra's Stromlo Forest on Sunday and the next day were up at the Mount to survey the scene for their home World Championships bid.
The Olympian duo were in great form at the Canberra trials, with Davies winning in 33 minutes and 33 seconds ahead of Leanne Pompeani (33:41) and Caitlin Adams (33:46) while Rayner (29:26) beat Matthew Ramsden (26:29) and Brett Robinson (29:37).
All six of the podium finishers will be Australia's 10km individual representatives at the World Championships, which take place at Bathurst across February 17 to 19.
Even with his share of experience, Australian 10,000 metre record holder Rayner said there's an intimidation factor about the Mount Panorama course.
"I had no idea what it was going to be like. I've run my share of cross country races in my time but this one will certainly be up there as one of the most challenging, especially with the terrain. You're never going to get any flat sections and it's always kind of hilly," he said.
"It will be interesting to see once they've put the dirt in and once they've rolled it. Right now it's rough but, hey, that's cross country.
"It going to be a little bit daunting for people who are only coming a couple of days before the race and not getting a proper look. I've done a couple of the World Cross Country races and I know how hard they can all go out from the start.
"If you run a sensible race you can pick a lot of people off through the back half, especially with those hills."
This will be a whole new experience for Davies, who's gearing up for her first World Cross Country Championships bid.
Davies said feedback can only give you a certain idea of what to expect from the track before you see it for yourself.
"I think it's a true cross country course. I knew it would be tough because NSW had their states here and the feedback that I got was that it was pretty tough," she said.
"I feel prepared for it but it's amazing getting a look at it in person. It's my first World Cross Country event, so it's a bit of an unknown for me, but I trust in my training and know that the hills will work.
"All I have to do is run a smart race."
The 2022 season was a spectacular one for Rayner, who set a new Australian 10,000m track record of 27:15.22 and then ran 27:43 over the 10,000m on the road to beat Craig Mottram's record of 27:54 set back in 2004.
Rayner's hopeful his track form can translate onto different terrain.
"Last year was probably the most successful year I've had in my career. I had a couple of Australian records for the 10km on the track and road, but I haven't done any cross country since the last trial, which was three years ago now," he said.
"I think once you're fit enough on the track and road it can translate across to cross country. I'll be getting in as many hills as I can in the next month or so. It'll be really beneficial."
For Davies she's hoping that her trial win can mark the start of an improved 2023 season.
"Last year for me was still a building year," she said.
"I had a couple of good results but I'm still hungry for more. Hopefully I can come out here in a month's time and improve on that."
