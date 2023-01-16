Young riders get their first taste of track day at Mount Panorama

RIDERS of all ages took to Mount Panorama on Sunday to take part in Panorama Motorcycle Club's RPA Day, including several members taking their first strides in the sport.
The Beard and Carter families have long associations with the sport in Bathurst and the generation of riders in the family were enjoying their chance to zoom around the Bathurst course.
Slater Beard, 4, Beau and Rome Carter, 4 and 6, might be young but they have no fear when it comes to going as fast as possible on two wheels.
Slater's father, Cameron, said the day was a great chance for the young trio to learn the basics of getting around the course safely and racing alongside other people.
"They're all learning the ropes. For all three of them it's their first run at the track, and it's about learning how to ride around there with the other kids," he said.
"The day's nice and relaxed. It's the first ride of the year.
"All the dads were riders themselves years ago and the kids got onto the bikes as well and they love it."
Beard said the three riders have plenty of time to build up their skills before they go up against rivals.
"Up until they're seven they just ride, which we call 'uncompetitive', and then from eight they're able to race," Beard said.
"They don't have to actually race until they're nine, but they're able to do it from the time that they're seven, if they'd like to.
"We have a property where they're able to ride around and we've made a couple of tracks out there for them."
