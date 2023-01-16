"THE best away to start the year is the 12 Hour in dream machine cars."
That's the belief of David Reynolds and it is why he will be headed to Mount Panorama in February.
The former Bathurst 1000 victor will form of part of the strong Volante Rosso Motorsport entry for the enduro, sharing a new Mercedes AMG GT with Tony Bates and Jordan Love.
It will be Reynolds' seventh Bathurst 12 Hour start and fifth aboard a Mercedes-AMG GT3 product.
He qualified second quickest in 2019, prior to top 10 shootout, driving an Erebus Motorsport-run AMG GT3.
"I think I kind of understand that car [Mercedes-AMG] more than the Audi - the AMG I've been relatively speedy in before," he said.
"Having Jordan Love come in as the gun for hire means he'll probably do most and I'll just do the afternoon shift and enjoy it!"
The trio will be one of the leading Pro-Am class contenders at the Bathurst enduro.
Though he is the amateur driver, Bates is a regular GT racer and brings plenty of experience to the team.
This year will be his fifth 12 Hour start, having previously contested the race aboard a Porsche GT3 Cup Car, an Aston Martin DB9 and twice in his existing Audi R8 LMS.
He, along with Reynolds and Cameron Waters, finished 11th outright in 2022. They sat in fourth place for much of the race until a tyre issue put them many laps down and out of contention.
Reynolds is happy to once again campaign at Mount Panorama alongside him.
"Batesy is awesome, we've been good friends for a long time. To share a car with him is fun, he's a great storyteller and good to hang out with," he said.
"Pro-Am is about the amateur racing and not so much about the pro, it's all about setup for the am, give him a comfortable car to drive and work on his own racing. I really like watching that happen."
As for Bates, he's excited about the switch to a Mercedes.
"It's exciting and refreshing for me heading to the Bathurst 12 Hour this year," Bates said.
"The transition to Mercedes-AMG was a big decision, however I felt it was time for a change in surroundings this year both with team and car.
"I've been with Audi for several years and I love the car and MPC were great to race with, but I felt it was time for a change. New environment, new car has reinvigorated me after a tough 2022 on and off the field.
"To say I am excited is an understatement. I'm champing at the bit to start 2023 and there's no better way than the Bathurst 12 Hour."
Love, the 2019 Carrera Cup Australia Champion, moved to Europe to follow his international racing ambitions and has spent his recent career racing Mercedes-AMG products.
He returned to Australia in the final round of the GT World Challenge Endurance Championship at Mount Panorama last year, racing the Harrolds Volante Rosso entry with Ross Poulakis to third.
"This will be my first 12 Hour in a GT3 car and I'm super excited," Love said.
"I've done it a few times but not in a GT3 car. To do it in a car I've gained quite a lot of experience in will be good. I got a teaser at the end of last year in the three hours, so I'm pretty pumped to be heading there.
"To have the 12 Hour back at the start of the year where it belongs and with a strong field is going to be great.
"The car was mega at the three hour and I got along with everyone at the team really well. They're a great bunch of guys and I'm super keen to be back with them for a second race at the big one."
