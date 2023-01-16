Western Advocate

Essential Energy attends second Kelso power outage in two weeks

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated January 16 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:00pm
Essential Energy attend second power outage in Kelso in two weeks. File picture

ALMOST 2,000 Kelso residents were without power for a period on Sunday night, January 15, after a tree fell in the area, bringing down powerlines, and some residents remained without power for almost a 24-hour period.

