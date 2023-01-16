ALMOST 2,000 Kelso residents were without power for a period on Sunday night, January 15, after a tree fell in the area, bringing down powerlines, and some residents remained without power for almost a 24-hour period.
The outage is the third in Bathurst in a period of two weeks, and the second in Kelso, due to weather conditions.
After being alerted to the outage, Essential Energy crews responded quickly and found the strong winds had caused a tree to fall on powerlines between Church Lane and Stephens Lane in Kelso.
After sensing the fault, electricity networks protection equipment automatically switched off power to 1,951 homes and businesses at around 8.15pm on Sunday night.
After ensuring it was safe to do so, power was restored to 1,919 customers around 9.05pm last night, but the remaining 32 customers were without power overnight due to crews being unable to access the fault site to remove the tree because of ground condition and safety concerns.
Essential Energy crews removed the damaged section of network and reconfigured the electricity network to restore to those remaining customers on Monday, January 16.
All customers' power is expected to be restored by 4.00pm this afternoon.
An Essential Energy spokesperson thanked customers for their patience and understanding and said they sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by the unplanned power outage.
