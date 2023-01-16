ATTENTION selfie kings and queens, Wednesday is your chance to shine all while exploring what Bathurst's museums have to offer.
In celebration of International Museum Selfie Day, locals will have free access to all Bathurst museums on Wednesday, January 18, and will also have the chance to win some gift shop vouchers by posting a selfie to their socials with the hashtag, #MuseumSelfieBathurst.
Manager of museums Janelle Middleton said the team is really looking forward to seeing the creative photo's that people take during their visits.
"Some of the stuff people come up with is quite clever," Ms Middleton said.
"The idea is it's for locals more so than visitors, we want to get the locals involved in our museums.
"They can go to one museum or they can go to all five, and we find that people generally do a bit of a museum crawl."
Entry will be free for the day to the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum, Bathurst Rail Museum, Chifley Home, National Motor Racing Museum and the Bathurst Historical Society.
Due to COVID, this will be the first time the event has been held for the last two years, and the first time the Rail Museum will have been involved.
Ms Middleton encourages everyone to visit their favourite museum - or all of them - and take some creative selfies to post and be part of the fun.
"We are encouraging locals to visit all museums on the day and post their selfies with the hashtag #MuseumSelfieBathurst on Facebook," she said.
"The most imaginative posts will be in the running for gift vouchers to spend at one of our museum shops. The winner will receive $100 with two runner up vouchers of $50.
"As long as they've used the right hashtag we will find them and then we go through, print them out and get someone to judge them."
With the summer holidays coming to an end, and the warm days Bathurst is experiencing, Ms Middleton said it's a great way to get out of the heat and into the aircon, and a lovely family outing to end the school break.
The Fossil Museum, Rail Museum, Chifley Home and National Motor Racing Museum will all be open from 9am to 4.30pm, while the Bathurst Historical Society will open between 10am and 3pm.
