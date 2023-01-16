Western Advocate
What's on

Bathurst museums celebrating Museum Selfie Day with free entry

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated January 17 2023 - 11:37am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Museum and Chifley Home coordinator Liam O'Neill, museum volunteer Mick Burrell and audience engagement officer Alison Wright promoting International Museum Selfie Day. Picture by Amy Rees

ATTENTION selfie kings and queens, Wednesday is your chance to shine all while exploring what Bathurst's museums have to offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.