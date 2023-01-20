Western Advocate

Walking tracks reopen after Boundary Road Reserve Landcare Group members' repair work

January 20 2023 - 6:00pm
Repair work at the Boundary Road Reserve off the Mid-Western Highway.

IT was a big job after the big rain, but the Boundary Road Reserve Landcare Group says walking tracks at the area on the city's western outskirts have now reopened.

