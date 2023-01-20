IT was a big job after the big rain, but the Boundary Road Reserve Landcare Group says walking tracks at the area on the city's western outskirts have now reopened.
It follows initial repair work undertaken by the group after heavy rain in late spring and early summer caused deep track erosion and waterlogging.
"Landcare group members have never seen the reserve so wet," group chair Roger Hargraves said.
"The worst erosion was over knee-deep."
Bathurst received an official 113 millimetres of rain last October, almost double the long-term average, and followed that up with 175mm in November, including a burst of wet weather in the middle of the month that led to a 6.64 metre flood peak on the Macquarie.
The Boundary Road Reserve Landcare Group said track repair works were delayed by the ongoing rain preventing the ground from drying out enough to allow access for machinery.
"While we've repaired the worst of the damage, there is more work to do on other sections of the track, including repairing minor erosion areas and improving drainage," Mr Hargraves said.
"The tracks are now safe enough to use again, however, visitors should take care because there are still some rough sections."
Mr Hargraves said Landcare group members will continue this repair work over the coming months.
The Boundary Road Reserve is described as 210 acres of pre-colonial grassy box woodland.
