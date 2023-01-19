What more could you possibly want

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday January 20: 17 Colonial Circuit, Kelso:
Offering all that a most discerning buyer could want in a home, this impressive five bedroom property truly is the complete package. 17 Colonial Circuit is a grand family home located in a commanding position within a sought after location. This impeccable home will exceed your expectations with only the best inclusions, quality craft, and attention to detail.
The vast interiors are flooded with natural light and are impeccably styled for contemporary living. Stand out features include an incredible grand entrance, expansive, open-concept kitchen, meals and family area at the heart of the home with a gourmet kitchen, stone benches, quality appliances, and ample storage. The formal living and dining room, plus a separate rumpus room, offer comfortable, spacious family living with room for everyone.
With four generously sized bedrooms upstairs, all complete with built-in robes, plus a study or fifth bedroom downstairs, this property offers more than enough room for larger families and a warm ambience throughout. The master bedroom is an oversized retreat with its own walk-in robe, ensuite and a private front balcony, just perfect for a quiet morning coffee.
The large family bathroom with double vanity and separate powder room ensures family friendly functionality, and the downstairs bathroom is ideal for guests, complete with a shower, vanity and separate water closet. Ducted and zoned heating and air conditioning, plus several ceiling fans throughout, allow for comfortable year-round living.
The home boasts the perfect combination of indoor and outdoor entertaining with multiple generous living areas, including a light-filled sunroom and open courtyard area. The backyard is complete with an in-ground, solar-heated, salt-chlorinated pool with a stunning water feature and immaculate landscaped, fully enclosed and irrigated grounds.
The oversized double garage and additional double Colourbond shed, complete with power, auto-door and rear yard access via the reserve laneway, make this space perfect for projects and storage. Standing proudly on a generous block in a quiet Laffing Waters pocket, this stunning home offers a central lifestyle without compromise. This unique and gorgeous property lends itself to a multitude of uses and is perfect for growing families. This appealing home is sure to surpass your expectations and worth an inspection.
