What more could you possibly want

The oversized double garage and additional double Colourbond shed, complete with power, auto-door and rear yard access via the reserve laneway, make this space perfect for projects and storage. Standing proudly on a generous block in a quiet Laffing Waters pocket, this stunning home offers a central lifestyle without compromise. This unique and gorgeous property lends itself to a multitude of uses and is perfect for growing families. This appealing home is sure to surpass your expectations and worth an inspection.