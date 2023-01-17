ABBEY Caldwell and Stewart McSweyn have locked up the first two places in Australia's mixed relay team that will compete at next month's Cross Country World Championships at Mount Panorama.
Caldwell and McSweyn ventured to Bathurst on Monday to take a look at the championships course, just a day after they won their respective two kilometre trials at Canberra's Stromlo Forest.
The Australian pair were also joined at the Mount by Sunday's 10km trial winners Rose Davies and Jack Rayner, who will also represent their nation against the world's top cross country athletes on February 18.
Caldwell said she can't wait to race in front of a home crowd during what will be the first Australian-based athletics world championship event in 27 years.
"It's super exciting. It's a true Australian course, really. It really takes you across the Australian domain. We have the advantage because we know what it's like," she said.
"It's going to be brutal. We're super lucky to have the advantage of being able to look at it and see where we need to put in our work.
"This home World Championships will do a lot for the sport. It's great to have this opportunity, and if we'd love to get people from Bathurst involved, and get those from outside the sport behind it.
"It's been many years since we've had an athletics competition here. Wearing the green and gold here will be amazing."
Caldwell had a 2022 season to remember.
Her biggest achievement came at the Commonwealth Games where she claimed bronze in the women's 1,500 metres after running past three other competitors within the last 50m of the race.
In Sunday's trial Caldwell went head-to-head with Jessica Hull and was able to come out ahead in a time of 5:48 - seven seconds clear.
"There's been a lot of stepping stones for me and a lot of new experiences," Caldwell said of last year.
"This is adding to it. I'm looking to build on top of each season, and last year I was just trying to make my way up into the international scene.
"Over the last few years I haven't had all that much cross country experience, purely because the European track season goes over our cross country season. Personally, I'm not too disappointed about that because I'm more of a track person.
"To be able to change it up and go around a tough course will be great. Cross country brings out the best in every runner."
Australian mile record holder McSweyn won his 2km trial on Sunday by seven seconds over Callum Davies and Jude Thomas.
McSweyn has been in great form over recent seasons on the track, having finished seventh at the Tokyo Olympics in the men's 1,500 metres and ninth in last year's World Championships for the same event.
He said he's excited to be part of a relay team chasing glory on home soil.
"Coming out to see the course early is great and hopefully it gives us a bit of an advantage. The course looks amazing, and it's going to be different compared to every other cross country course we've raced in our careers," he said.
"A home World Championships is massive for us. It's probably the biggest race we'll ever have in our careers in Australia, so for us it's all systems go to make sure you're ready for Bathurst.
"It's not often you have a home crowd that will be cheering mainly for you. That'll be nice. Hopefully we'll be ready to put on a big performance when Bathurst rolls around.
"As kids we grow up hoping to represent Australia, but doing so at home is next-level exciting."
