Cowra motorists should avoid the Cowra Traffic Bridge for the next four hours.
A truck carrying an oversized part for the Flyers Creek wind farm near Blayney broke down on the bridge about 7.30am on Tuesday.
Highway Patrol is currently directing traffic across the bridge with access on the western side restricted to one lane.
Cowra's low level crossing remains open.
A part for the truck is coming from Port Kembla but is not expected to arrive until late morning.
It could take a further hour after that for the part to be installed on the truck.
The truck is transporting a blade for one of the wind farm towers.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
