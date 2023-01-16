Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video

Cowra Bridge expected to be restricted to one lane for four hours after truck issue

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated January 17 2023 - 9:35am, first published 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cowra motorists should avoid the Cowra Traffic Bridge for the next four hours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.